School Students Celebrate 80th Independence Day With ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha’ | FPJ School Initiative

Mumbai: As India gets ready to celebrate its 80th Independence Day, school students from across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai have come together to mark the occasion with a special patriotic performance of ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha’.

This unique performance of the song as part of the Free Press Journal School Initiative helps bring students from various schools together for an event that not only commemorates the independence and unity of India but also showcases the diversity of India. Through their performance of the patriotic song, they help capture the spirit of Independence Day and at the same time showcase themselves.

Students come together in the Spirit of Patriotism

‘Saare Jahan Se Achha’ has remained closely associated with India's patriotic tradition for generations. The students' performance brings together familiar verses from the song, including its message of national pride and communal harmony.

The performance also features the well-known lines emphasising that religion does not teach people to harbour hatred against one another, reinforcing the theme of unity that runs through the presentation.

Schools participating in the FPJ School initiative

Students from the following schools participated in the special Independence Day performance:

Jamnabai Narsee School

Seth Juggilal Poddar Academy (ICSE)

HVB Global Academy

Bunts Sangha’s S M Shetty High School & Junior College

DAV Public School, Airoli

NES High School

G D Somani Memorial School

NES National Public School

Sheth Karamshi Kanji English School

Mumbai Public School CBSE, Bhavani Shankar, Dadar West

With students coming together from schools across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the initiative reflects the diversity of the city's school community.

A Celebration led by young voices

Independence Day celebrations in schools often revolve around flag hoisting, cultural programmes and patriotic songs. This performance moves away from the traditional practice of organizing such events within each individual school campus to provide a common platform for the students of various schools.

As the song comes to an end, the message becomes clear: “Hindustan hamara.”