'Karwa Denge Nahi, Karwa Dijiye': 13-Year-Old's Conversation With UP DM Over Property Dispute And Education Goes Viral | Watch

Lakhimpur Kheri: A 13-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri has gone viral on social media after candidly speaking with the District Magistrate (DM) about his family's financial struggles, educational expenses, and a property dispute during a public grievance hearing.

The incident took place during the Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas organised on Saturday at the Sadar Tehsil, where Amitabh Gupta, a Class 8 student, approached District Magistrate Anjani Kumar seeking help over an alleged family property dispute.

According to a news 18 report, Amitabh alleged that a portion of his family's house had been locked by his aunt. He said his family wanted to rent out the room to earn additional income, but despite repeated complaints to the local police, no action had been taken.

"करवा देंगे नहीं, करवा दीजिए"



13 साल के बच्चे की बेबाकी देखिए, कैसे वो DM के सामने अपनी बात रख रहा है। बच्चे के माँ–बाप के हिस्से वाले मकान पर उसकी ताई ने ताला लगा दिया है। उसे खुलवाने के लिए बच्चा आया है। मामला UP के जिला लखीमपुर खीरी का है। pic.twitter.com/kXHh22xTjt — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) July 18, 2026

'Karwa Denge Nahi, Karwa Dijiye'

In the viral video, the District Magistrate can be heard assuring the student that his complaint would be addressed, Amitabh immediately responded, "Karwa denge nahi, karwa dijiye" ("Don't say you'll get it done. Please get it done."), drawing laughter from those present, including the DM.

According to News18, Amitabh then turned towards the policemen present and remarked, "Karwa lenge nahi, karwa dijiye. Aap logon ne topi pehen rakhi hai...", prompting laughter among the officials.

The DM then encouraged Amitabh to set aside such concerns and focus on his studies.

Amitabh, however, explained that his family's financial condition made it difficult to continue his education. He said his mother earns only around ₹3,000 a month and questioned how the family could afford educational expenses amid rising prices.

"₹50 mein aajkal kya aata hai? Mehngai itni hai. Khane ke laale pade hain," ("What can ₹50 buy these days? Inflation is so high. We are struggling even for food,") the child replied.

As per News18, Amitabh then turned towards the policemen present and remarked, "Aapko kya dikkat hai? Aapki commission kam ho gayi hai?" ("What's your problem? Has your commission reduced?"), drawing laughter from many at the venue.

The conversation then shifted to education. When the District Magistrate said that education was free, Amitabh pointed out that while tuition may not cost anything, students still have to buy books, notebooks, uniforms, and other study materials, which remain a burden for low-income families.

Referring to his elder sister, he said, "Meri behen ne Class 9 pass ki hai. Kitaben aur copies free nahi milti. Aap dilaoge?" ("My sister has passed Class 9. Books and notebooks aren't free. Will you provide them?")

The question briefly left the District Magistrate speechless before he assured the boy that his grievance would be taken up on priority.

Administration Orders Probe

Following the hearing, District Magistrate Anjani Kumar instructed City Kotwal Rajesh Kumar Singh to visit the spot and resolve the matter.

However, according to News18, the subsequent police inquiry presented a different version of events.

Officials said Amitabh's mother told them that the child was not interested in studies and had left home, saying he was going to collect his school transfer certificate before reaching the tehsil instead. She also said she was unaware that he had gone to meet the District Magistrate.

The inquiry further revealed that Amitabh's father had been married twice. Police said the locked room allegedly belongs to the son from the father's first marriage, who currently lives with his aunt in Lucknow. Amitabh is the son of the father's second wife. Officials also stated that the child's father is mentally ill.

Despite the differing accounts that emerged during the investigation, the district administration said it has taken the matter seriously and directed officials to take necessary action while considering the child's education and family circumstances.