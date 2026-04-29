Hardoi School Principal Booked After Viral Video Shows Her Telling Parents To ‘Shut Up’ And ‘Get Lost’

Hardoi: An FIR has been filed against a school principal in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi after a video of her shouting at parents went viral on social media. The case has been filed under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST Act, police said.

The incident occurred at Sunbeam School in Hardoi, where the principal, Mamta Mishra, was spotted repeatedly yelling at a group of parents. She was allegedly heard telling them to "shut up" several times before asking them to leave the premises. The video sparked widespread outrage online, with many users criticizing her actions and demanding strict consequences.

What Did Hardoi Police Say?

Hardoi Police issued a statement on social media under an X post, saying, “Based on the written complaint received in the referenced case, an FIR has been registered at the relevant City Police Station under the appropriate sections. Statutory proceedings are underway.”

The Video Goes Viral

The viral video captures a heated exchange between a Hardoi school principal and a parent, sparking a larger debate about alleged private school coercion over notebooks and study materials.

The incident reportedly took place on April 24 at Sunbeam School in the Civil Lines neighborhood. In the video, Mamta Mishra is seen angrily confronting a parent, Neelam Verma, and repeatedly shouting at her in front of others. The video, shot by another parent and initially shared in a school WhatsApp group, quickly spread on social media, eliciting strong reactions.

The video shows Mishra asking the parents to stop bothering her with their "drama" and even saying, "Strike their children's names from the register." The parents, meanwhile, are seen standing firm, though their responses are not clearly audible. Mishra received a lot of negative feedback after the video went viral.

According to Neelam Verma, the conflict began when she went to the school to pick up her daughter, Alisha, a UKG student. Verma claimed that, despite having already purchased the required course materials, the school later insisted she buy four additional notebooks worth approximately Rs 1,200 exclusively from them. When her daughter began returning home without homework due to a lack of these notebooks, Verma approached the principal and requested a short extension to make the purchase.

“I requested her to give me 15 days’ time, but she refused to listen,” Verma said. She also claimed that the principal used abusive language, labeling her "illiterate" and "uncultured," and threatened to remove her child's name from the rolls.

Verma has since filed a complaint with the District Magistrate using the IGRS portal, which is a state-run online platform for public grievances in Uttar Pradesh.

What Did the Principal Say?

Mamta Mishra responded by denying the allegations. In a clarification video, she admitted to using inappropriate language but claimed she was provoked. According to her, her parents had repeatedly pressured her to reduce school fees and approached her on a day when the school was holding a vaccination drive.

"My entire attention was on the children on vaccination day. "I had asked them several times to discuss the matter later, but they insisted," she said, adding that any mishap during the vaccination process would have held her accountable.

She also stated that the school has previously provided fee concessions to students from financially disadvantaged families.

She further stated that " They came on a day when we were carrying out vaccinations for children," she said. "They were fully aware that on that day, children would be accompanied by their parents, and everybody would be a little sensitive, and they were constantly pestering me. I told them that we can talk later, especially because I was busy coordinating the vaccination, but they were relentless."

However, the viral video, which only shows a portion of the incident, has sparked strong public reactions, with many questioning her behavior and professionalism.

The matter is currently being investigated, and further action will be taken in accordance with legal provisions.