Karnataka: Viral photo of Central University lecturers in RSS uniforms faces flak

Kalaburagi: The photo of three lecturers attached to the Central University of Karnataka clad in the uniform of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has gone viral on social media, stirring a row in the state.



The lecturers of the university located in Kadaganchi village in Aland taluk are also seen holding lathis and posing for the photograph. The netizens have opposed the affiliation of the lecturers with the RSS, and condemned it.



The lecturers in the photo are identified as Assistant Professor of Public Relations Alokkumar Gaurav, Psychology lecturer Vijayendra Pande and Rakesh Kumar of Bio Science.

The lecturers are seen posing with a young RSS volunteer and a student. The photo was taken during the RSS Pathsanchalan programme organised in the campus recently, sources said.



The university staff who are upset with the development have objected that the staff of the university can't identify themselves with any organisation and they are not supposed to be involved in any activity other than academic and research oriented work.



The authorities of the university have stated that the incident has not come to their knowledge.



They maintained that the incident would be verified. The lecturers of the university must confine themselves to imparting knowledge, they are not supposed to carry out other activities, the authorities have said.