Karnataka: Villagers thrash teacher for sexually harassing female student

Karnataka: A teacher in the village school of Davanagere district was stripped and thrashed for allegedly sexually harassing a girl student on Saturday.

When the parents, relatives of the girl, and villagers learned about it, they stormed into the school and confronted the accused teacher about his actions.

The group then stripped the accused, dragged him to the school premises and thrashed him. The Block Education Officer Manjunath arrived at the spot and conducted an inquiry into the incident.

The accused teacher has been identified as Lokesh Hodigere, reported the police. The accused was allegedly harassing a female student after the classes.

The teacher has been suspended from the village school after preliminary investigation which revealed that he was after the student and would follow her home. Further investigation is still underway.

