e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka: Villagers thrash teacher for sexually harassing female student

Karnataka: Villagers thrash teacher for sexually harassing female student

The group stripped the accused, dragged him to the school premises and thrashed him

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Karnataka: A teacher in the village school of Davanagere district was stripped and thrashed for allegedly sexually harassing a girl student on Saturday.

When the parents, relatives of the girl, and villagers learned about it, they stormed into the school and confronted the accused teacher about his actions.

Read Also
Mumbai: MMS leak rumours rock IIT-B after peeping tom’s arrest
article-image

The group then stripped the accused, dragged him to the school premises and thrashed him. The Block Education Officer Manjunath arrived at the spot and conducted an inquiry into the incident.

The accused teacher has been identified as Lokesh Hodigere, reported the police. The accused was allegedly harassing a female student after the classes.

The teacher has been suspended from the village school after preliminary investigation which revealed that he was after the student and would follow her home. Further investigation is still underway.

Read Also
After Chandigarh, Kanpur hostel girl students allege staff filmed them bathing
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka KCET result 2022: UGCET revised ranks to be out soon; Know how to check

Karnataka KCET result 2022: UGCET revised ranks to be out soon; Know how to check

Karnataka: Villagers thrash teacher for sexually harassing female student

Karnataka: Villagers thrash teacher for sexually harassing female student

Delhi: Deputy CM Sisodia praises Delhi's 'education revolution', says schools' infrastructure made...

Delhi: Deputy CM Sisodia praises Delhi's 'education revolution', says schools' infrastructure made...

IIFT 2023: MBA (International Business) programme registrations begin at iift.nta.nic.in; Know how...

IIFT 2023: MBA (International Business) programme registrations begin at iift.nta.nic.in; Know how...

194 cantonment schools to carry out digital platforms

194 cantonment schools to carry out digital platforms