e-Paper Get App

Karnataka teacher shares pvt pictures of girl student, POCSO case filed

IANSUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka teacher shares pvt pictures of girl student, POCSO case filed | IANS

Belagavi (Karnataka), June 9 (IANS) The Karnataka Police have lodged Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) against the physical education teacher for sharing the private photos of his student with an intention to break her marriage, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the accused 44-year-old teacher had befriended the girl student. After promising that he would marry her he had exploited her sexually. The accused teacher had also taken photos of their private moments.

Meanwhile, the family of the girl fixed the marriage of the girl with another person. To prevent her marriage, the accused who had posted the girl's private photographs on WhatsApp status allegedly made them viral.

The villagers after coming to know about it thrashed the accused teacher in the school. They also dragged him to the police station and lodged a complaint.

In another case, the Savanur Police lodged a case against an Assistant Professor under IPC Sections 376 (2) (N) (offence of rape punishable with rigorous imprisonment for not less than 10 years, may extend to imprisonment for life) and 506 (criminal intimidation) for sexually exploiting a college girl studying BCom.

The accused who taught English in the Government First Grade College of Shiggaov in Haveri district had sexually exploited the student when she came for tuitions, police said on Thursday.

Police further stated that the student was pregnant and has been sent to a government facility.

Read Also
Maharashtra police arrest tuition teacher from Faridabad for allegedly kidnapping 13-year-old girl
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationKarnataka teacher shares pvt pictures of girl student, POCSO case filed

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Kamothe Shiv Sena unit demands COVID-19 booster dose facility in locality

Navi Mumbai: Kamothe Shiv Sena unit demands COVID-19 booster dose facility in locality

Money laundering case: Satyendar Jain in ED custody till June 13

Money laundering case: Satyendar Jain in ED custody till June 13

Navi Mumbai: World Environment Day celebrated with tree plantation drive at JNPA

Navi Mumbai: World Environment Day celebrated with tree plantation drive at JNPA

Amid Prophet row, video shows Muslim fakirs threatened in Uttar Pradesh

Amid Prophet row, video shows Muslim fakirs threatened in Uttar Pradesh

Delhi police registers FIR against Assauddin Owaisi and Yati Narsinghanand for spreading hate

Delhi police registers FIR against Assauddin Owaisi and Yati Narsinghanand for spreading hate