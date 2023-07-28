 Karnataka: Students Accused of Filming Classmate in Washroom Get Bail
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka: Students Accused of Filming Classmate in Washroom Get Bail

Karnataka: Students Accused of Filming Classmate in Washroom Get Bail

A case against the three students and the college management was registered by Malpe police on July 25.

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka: Students Accused of Filming Classmate in Washroom Get Bail | Representative Image

Udupi: A magistrate court in Udupi on Friday granted conditional bail to three female students accused of taking a video of another student in a college washroom.
A case against the three students and the college management was registered by Malpe police on July 25.
On Friday the students surrendered before the Additional Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class Court of Judge Shyam Prakash.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICSI CSEET July 2023: Session Registration Begins At icsi.edu,

ICSI CSEET July 2023: Session Registration Begins At icsi.edu,

‘Take Steps to Verify Certificates of Doctors in State Run Hospitals,’ Kerala HC asks govt

‘Take Steps to Verify Certificates of Doctors in State Run Hospitals,’ Kerala HC asks govt

Bridging the skill gap: Increasing Demand of Industry-focused AI and Biotechnology Courses in India

Bridging the skill gap: Increasing Demand of Industry-focused AI and Biotechnology Courses in India

Assam NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration Ends Tomorrow At dme.assam.gov.in

Assam NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration Ends Tomorrow At dme.assam.gov.in

Yogi Releases Funds to Boost Homeopathy Education

Yogi Releases Funds to Boost Homeopathy Education