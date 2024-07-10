Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 OUT; Check Here!

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Results 2024 | File Photo

Today, July 9, the results of the second supplementary examination for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2024 have been released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). On the official website, kseeb.karnataka.gov.in, candidates who took the board test can download the Karnataka SSLC exam 2 results.

How to check?

-Visit kseab.karnataka.gov.in to see the Karnataka Board's official website.

-Click the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 link after going to the home page.

-Click submit after entering your login information.

-A screen display of your outcome scorecard will occur.

-Download the scorecard and view the results.

-Print a hard copy of the document in case you need it later.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2024

From June 14 to June 21, the Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams were held all over the state. Under the new method, the three exams—exams 1, 2, and 3—will be conducted once a year. Exam 2 is the new name for the additional exam. Regular students must take the first exam; however, repeaters and private applicants may sit for the second and third exams in order to raise their scores.

Karnataka SSLC exam 2024

The results of the Karnataka Class 10 main examination were released on May 9. A total of 859967 candidates took the test, and 631204 of them passed. 73.40% was the overall pass rate. The passing rate for girls was 81.11% and for boys it was 65.90%. The SSLC exam was conducted from March 25 to April 6, 2024. Interested candidates may visit the KSEAB website for additional pertinent information.