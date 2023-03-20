Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023; Class 10 admit card released on kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has issued the admit card for the State Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2023 exams, today on March 20.

Students appearing for the Karnataka class 10th exam can collect the admit cards from their school authorities.

School authorities can download the Karnataka SSLC final admit card 2023 from the official websites at sslc.karnataka.gov.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

To download the SSLC admit cards online, applicants need to enter their login ID and password on the portal.

The schools heads are also required to correct mistakes or errors, if any, on the admit card. It is to be noted that the deadline for correcting mistakes in the details mentioned on the SSLC 2023 hall ticket is Friday, March 24.

Exam dates

According to the official notification, the Karnataka SSLC exam 2023 will be conducted from March 31 to April 15.

Steps to download KSEAB admit card 2023

Go to the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

on the homepage, click on the link provided for Karnataka SSLC final admission ticket 2023.

Concerned departments or heads of schools need to log in using the school login ID and password on the portal.

The final admit card of all SSLC students will appear on the screen.

Check, save and download the Karnataka SSLC admit card 2023.

As per the schedule, the first exam of Karnataka SSLC 2023 is language paper of Kannada, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, and Sanskrit.

On the day of the exam, students will have to carry their Karnataka SSLC admit card to the exam centre.