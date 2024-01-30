Karnataka SET Answer Key 2024 Released: Objection Window Open Until February 7th | Representative Image

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has made the Karnataka SET Answer key 2024 available on January 30th, 2024. Participants of the KSET 2024 exam can now obtain and save the KSET Answer Key 2024 from the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates who come across any inconsistencies or feel unsatisfied with the Karnataka SET Answer Key 2024 can raise their objections from 31st January to 7th February until 5:00 pm.

Please be aware that objections to the KSET Answer Key 2024 must be submitted in offline mode.

Candidates who desire to challenge the Karnataka KSET Answer Key 2024 must remit an objection fee of INR 300 per question and provide relevant documentation to substantiate their objections.

The Karnataka SET 2024 examination, originally planned for January 13, 2024, is a crucial requirement for individuals seeking eligibility for teaching positions such as lectureship or Assistant Professor in Karnataka.

To view the Karnataka KSET Answer Key 2024, candidates must adhere to these simple instructions: 1. Open the official KSET website at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in using your web browser.

2. Once on the homepage, find the section related to the Karnataka KSET Answer Key.

3. Click on the specific subject link for which you took the Karnataka KSET 2024 exam.

4. You will be directed to the page with the answer key for the chosen subject.

5. Look for the option to download the Karnataka KSET Answer Key 2024 on the webpage.

6. Click on the download link to save the answer key to your device.

7. For future reference and comparison, it's advisable to take a printout of the downloaded Karnataka KSET Answer Key 2024.