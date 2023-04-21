Karnataka PUC II result 2023: CRPF Personnel's daughter tops exam with 100% marks

Karnataka PUC II result 2023 | Imagesbazaar | Representative Image

The Karnataka Pre University Education Department has announced the results of the 2nd PUC or Class 12 examination, and the link to see scorecards is now available on the official website, karresults.nic.in. Updates can also be found at pue.karnataka.gov.in.

Top scorers in the karnataka 2nd PUC Result

Ananya K A

SM Koushik

Tabasum Shaik

One of the toppers 18-year-old Ananya is a Class 12 commerce student of Alvas PU College in Moodbidri, Mangalore.

She not only topped her subject but also emerged as the overall topper in the Karnataka II PUC exam.

Read Also Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023: Supplementary exam registration to begin today

Ananya | File

As per the HT report, Ananya is the daughter of a retired CRPF officer and her mother is a government primary school teacher.

She achieved a perfect score of (600/600) in the class 12th exams.

In an interview with HT Digital, Ananya shared her aspirations to become a Company Secretary (CS) and possibly enroll in an LLB program during her article ship.

Ananya in conversation with Times Now shared that she used to study regularly to secure good marks. She further shared that she was following all preparation tips she got from college. She also was attending reasoning classes and believe that it helped her a lot.

The overall pass percentage stands at 74.67 percent. A total of 7,02,067 students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams. Out of these, a total of 5,24,209 students have passed in the 2nd PUC Result 2023.