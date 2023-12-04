Karnataka Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam Postponed Amidst Public Demand

Karnataka: Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam Postponed |

In a significant development, Home Minister G. Parameshwara announced on Monday that the recruitment examination for the post of police sub-inspectors in Karnataka would be postponed by a month. The decision came in response to growing demands, including a plea from BJP member Basanagouda Patil Yatnal during the Zero Hour in the Legislative Assembly.

New Exam Date

Initially scheduled for December 23, 2023, the examination will now be held on January 23, 2024. Yatnal urged for a six-month postponement to allow candidates sufficient time for preparation. Members from various political parties echoed this sentiment, leading to a reconsideration of the exam schedule.

Concerns Raised Over Previous Irregularities

The Karnataka Examination Authority is overseeing the re-examination process for the recruitment of 545 police sub-inspectors. This decision follows the Karnataka High Court's validation of the government's move to cancel the earlier examination, which was marred by alleged large-scale irregularities.

According to the reports, initially resistant to the idea of postponement, Minister Parameshwara explained that the decision was reached after consultations with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He acknowledged the challenge posed by the 1,500 vacant sub-inspector positions, with assistant sub-inspectors currently managing many police stations. Parameshwara emphasized that the postponement could result in delays and assured that the government would issue a notification for the recruitment of an additional 400 sub-inspectors soon after completing the ongoing process for the 545 vacancies.