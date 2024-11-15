 Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2024: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result OUT
Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2024: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result OUT

Students can visit kea.kar.nic.in, the official website, to verify their allocation status.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2024 | Representative Image

The Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2024 seat allocation results were made public by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today, November 15. Students can visit kea.kar.nic.in, the official website, to verify their allocation status.


How to check?

Step 1: Go to kea.kar.nic.in, the official KEA website.
Step 2: Locate the "PGCET 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result" link on the homepage.
Step 3: To view your allocation details, a new page will open. Enter your CET number.
Step 4: Download and store the allocation outcome for further use.

Required documents:

Here are some documents required for the Karnataka PGCET:

Application form: The Karnataka PGCET application form

Mark sheets: Class 10th and 12th mark sheets

Degree certificate: Degree certificate or provisional degree certificate

Caste certificate: Caste certificate in the format prescribed by the Government of Karnataka

Category certificate: Category certificate if applicable

Income certificate: Income certificate if availing fee waiver

Work certificate: Work certificate if applying for M.Tech/M.E./M.Arch Part-Time course

GATE scorecard: GATE scorecard if applying through GATE

Passport-sized photographs: Two passport-size recent color photographs

Sponsored certificate: Sponsored certificate if applicable 

The Karnataka PGCET 2024 test was administered by KEA for postgraduate professional courses such as MBA, MCA, and MTech. Applicants for the Karnataka PGCET 2024 must hold a bachelor's degree.

