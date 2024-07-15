Karnataka PGCET 2024 Dates Revised; Exam Rescheduled To August 4 | Representative Image

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released a notification announcing the revised exam dates for the Karnataka PGCET exams 2024. As per the revised timetable, the exam will be conducted on Sunday, August 4, 2024. The exams will be administered in a single shift. The MCA exam will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, lasting for 2 hours. The MBA exam will be held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, also lasting for a duration of 2 hours. The question papers will of 100 marks each.

"PGCET-2024 will be conducted on 04-08-2024 for MBA and MCA courses as per the following revised time table. Candidates, who have registered, submitted the application and paid the fees for PGCET-2024, have to download the Admission Tickets from KEA Website on or after 27-07-2024 and appear for the exam. Dates for M.E. / M.Tech courses will be informed shortly," reads the official notice.

Exam Timetable | Official Notice

The admit cards for the above-mentioned exams will be made available to the candidates on July 27, 2024. Applicants who are eligible for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the KEA's official website.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The admit cards for the said exam are expected to be released soon. Once released, the candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.

The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.