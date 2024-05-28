Karnataka PGCET 2024 Application Open; Check Details Here

Representational Image

The application process for the Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2024 has officially begun. Candidates interested in appearing for the exam can find the application link on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). The exam aims to shortlist candidates for various PG programs in Karnataka, including MBA, MCA, M.E., M.Tech., and M.Arch.

The application began on May 28, 2024, and the deadline to apply is June 17, 2024, by 11:59 PM. Additionally, the last date to pay the application fees is June 18, 2024, by 6 p.m.

The KEA has also released the exam schedule for PGCET 2024.

PGCET 2024 | Official notice

Here are the steps to apply

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on the application link

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Fill out the application form

5. Upload the required documents

6. Pay the application fees

7. Click submit

8. Save and download for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria for PGCET 2024

GATE-qualified candidates in Engineering and Technology disciplines are eligible for various M.Tech programs under VTU, Belgaum. They must enter the application online to be eligible for admission to M.E./M. Tech/M. Arch courses, but they do not need to appear for PGCET-2024.

SC/ST/OBC eligibility criteria apply to Karnataka SC/ST/OBC candidates only.

Non-Karnataka candidates are eligible to select ONLY the seats surrendered by the management, if any, for admission to MBA/MCA courses. They will not be eligible for reservation.

Candidates applying for MBA/MCA/M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch courses should have obtained an aggregate minimum of 50% marks in the qualifying examination, 45% for SC, ST, and Category-l of Karnataka candidates.

If the qualifying marks are assigned in terms of Grades (CGPA/SGPA), the grade point awarded in the qualifying exam should be equal to or more than the required qualifying percentage of marks.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the KEA’s official website for all the latest and detailed information related to the above-mentioned exam.