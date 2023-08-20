 Karnataka PGCET 2023 Last Date To Apply Today At kea.kar.nic.in.
Karnataka PGCET 2023 Last Date To Apply Today At kea.kar.nic.in.

According to the official notification, “For admission to MBA/MCA/M.E/M.Tech/M. Arch course's last date is extended up to 20-8-2023-11.59pm to register for PGCET-2023."

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka PGCET 2023 Last Date To Apply Today | Representative image

Candidates who are interested in engineering plus other courses through PGCET can apply today by 11.59 pm. The last date to apply for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2023 is today. If you're looking to pursue higher education in Karnataka, don't miss this opportunity.

Steps to Apply:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to the official Karnataka PGCET website -  kea.kar.nic.in.

2. Register: Create a new account using your valid email address and phone number.

3. Fill Application Form: Log in and complete the application form with accurate personal and academic details.

4. Upload Documents: Attach the required documents, such as your photograph, signature, and relevant certificates.

5. Pay Application Fee: Pay the application fee online through the provided payment options. The application fee for Karnataka PGCET 2023 is ₹650 for general and OBC category candidates. For SC and ST candidates of Karnataka, the fee is ₹500.

6. Submit Application: Double-check all information and submit your application before the deadline.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the extended registration window of the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test or PGCET 2023 today, August 20. 

