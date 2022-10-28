e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka PGCET 2022 Registration Deadline postponed till October 29; know how to register

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration Deadline postponed till October 29; know how to register

The admit card for Karnataka PGCET 2022 will be available for download from November 7.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration Deadline postponed till October 29 |
Follow us on

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 registration deadline to October 29, 4 pm. Candidates can register for Karnataka PGCET 2022 from the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates who have paid their fee, can submit and enter their application details by 6 pm.

The online registration process for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 commenced on October 15. The PGCET 2022 exam will take place on November 19 and November 20. The exam will be held in two shifts- 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The admit card will be available for download from November 7.

Read Also
Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022: Registration deadline postponed to October 29
article-image

Here's how to register for Karnataka PGCET 2022:

  1. Go to the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

  2. Select the PGCET 2022 registration link.

  3. On the registered mobile number, you will receive User Id and application number.

  4. Login in using the credentials and fill in the details on the form.

  5. Pay the registration fee.

RECENT STORIES

IIM CAT Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

IIM CAT Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

TS ICET Counselling 2022: Last phase seat allotment result out; here's how to download

TS ICET Counselling 2022: Last phase seat allotment result out; here's how to download

West Bengal: Primary teachers demand right to agitate; HC to hear petition on Nov 1

West Bengal: Primary teachers demand right to agitate; HC to hear petition on Nov 1

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration Deadline postponed till October 29; know how to register

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration Deadline postponed till October 29; know how to register

SSC CPO Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

SSC CPO Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download