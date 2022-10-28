Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration Deadline postponed till October 29; know how to register

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration Deadline postponed till October 29 |

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 registration deadline to October 29, 4 pm. Candidates can register for Karnataka PGCET 2022 from the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates who have paid their fee, can submit and enter their application details by 6 pm.

The online registration process for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 commenced on October 15. The PGCET 2022 exam will take place on November 19 and November 20. The exam will be held in two shifts- 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The admit card will be available for download from November 7.

Here's how to register for Karnataka PGCET 2022: