Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mock allotment result to be out today; here's how to download

KEA will declare the Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result on November 8 post 1 pm.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 10:33 AM IST
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is going to declare Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 mock allotment result today, November 7. Registered candidates can check the mock allotment on the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in post 11 am. The KEA will prepare the mock seat allotment depending on the options entered by the candidates until 6 pm on November 6.

Candidates can change their options of round 1 by 7 pm today. KEA will declare the Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result on November 8 post 1 pm. According to the official notification released by the KEA, the options entered by the candidate in the Karnataka NEET UG round 1 would remain constant for the subsequent round of seat allotment.

Cadnidates are suggested to fill the option entry with due care as the options filled before the first round will be the final list of options. The KEA has also suggested candidates to check the category-wise seats available in the Medical and Dental courses of colleges since each college have four different categories of seats and each category of seats has a separate fee structure.

Here's how to check Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 mock seat allotment:

  • Go to the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

  • In the 'UGNEET-2022' tab select the designated mock seat allotment link.

  • Key in the log in credentials.

  • Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 mock seat allotment result will appear.

  • Check and download the mock allotment result for future use.

