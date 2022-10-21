e-Paper Get App
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Document verification date out; check updated schedule, necessary documents here

Aspirants can register for the Karnatake NEET UG counselling 2022 for admission to Medical, Dental, and AYUSH courses till October 23.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 08:29 PM IST
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Document verification date out
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the document verification dates for southern state's NEET UG counselling 2022. Candidates registered for Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 can appear for document verification October 27 onwards. A rank-wise schedule for the verification of documents is going to be declared by the KEA on October 25. Candidates can check the allotted date and time on the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On October 19, KEA announced the updated date for Karnataka NEET counselling registration. Aspirants can register for the same for admission to Medical, Dental, and AYUSH courses till October 23. The final date to submit the online application form is October 25.

Updated schedule of Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022:

  • Karnataka NEET UG 2022 registration, beginning of entry - October 14 to October 23, 2022

  • Final date to pay registration fee - October 23, 2022 (5:30 pm)

  • Deadline to submit online application form - October 25, 2022 (11:59 pm)

  • Rank-wise schedule to verify documents - October 25, 2022

  • Verification of documents for registered candidates - From October 27, 2022

List of necessary documents for Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling:

  • KEA UGNEET application printout

  • Verification slip

  • UGNEET-2022 Score Card

  • All other required original documents

  • Any valid Identity Card (Driving License / Voter ID / Passport / PAN / Aadhar Card).

