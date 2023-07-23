Karnataka NEET UG 2023: Counselling Registration Date Extended Till Today 3 PM, Details Inside |

The Karnataka Examination Authorities (KEA) has extended the deadline for the registration of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG Counselling. The deadline for registration ends today at 3 pm. This is specifically for admission to MBBS, and BDS programmes. Therefore, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

The official notification from KEA read "Date has been extended to apply online and to pay the fees for admission to medical, dental, Ayurveda, Unani, and homoeopathy courses. The eligible candidates, who have qualified in UG NEET 2023 but not registered in KEA, can register, apply online, and pay the fees on or before July 23, 2023, up to 3 pm."

Steps to register for Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2023:

1. Visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in

2. Click on the link “UGNEET 2023 online application link for the candidates (medical, dental, and AYUSH)

3. Register yourselves and log in with credentials

4. Fill out the application form and upload the required documents

5. Pay the application fee

6. Review the details and submit

7. Keep a record of the application form

Following some important documents such as - Class 10 marks card to enter registration number and date of birth, Class 12 or 2nd PUC marks card – (in case of previous year students), Details studied in Karnataka, recent passport size photograph of the candidate in jpg format (maximum 50 KB size), candidate's signature in jpg format (maximum 50 KB size, the candidate left-hand thumb in jpg format (maximum size 50 KB) should be ready before applying for the process.

Moreover, students have to pay a certain amount of registration fee. ₹500/- for Karnataka SC/ST/Cat-1/PWD/ GM/2A/2B/3A/3B candidates, ₹2500/- for Non-Karnataka candidates and Rs. 5,500/- for NRI Ward/NRI/OCI/PIO/Foreign Nationals candidates. The payment of fees should be done through Credit Card or a Debit Card issued by banks in India or through Internet banking or by downloading a bank challan.

Candidates are advised to keep a tap on the official website to know more.

