Karnataka Mandates Urdu As 'Must-Know' For Anganwadi Teachers, BJP Accuses Govt Of 'Muslim Appeasement'

The Karnataka government recently mandated Urdu as a must-known language for candidates aspiring Anganwadi teachers post in Mudigere of Chikmagalur district. However, this move well was not taken well by the opposition, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) which further accused the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government of 'Muslim appeasement'.

The opposition further threatened protests if the order is not withdrawn immediately and Kannada is not given priority, as per a Times Now report.

Opposition accuses government of 'minority appeasement'

Several Ministers raised objection to the mandate, including BJP leader and former MP Nalinkumar Kateel who took to social media platform, X to share his thoughts.

He said, "the announcement of the Congress government of the state that to get a job as an anganwadi teacher, one should know Urdu language is condemnable. The backdoor attempt to appease the Muslim community in the recruitment of Anganwadi teachers and allow only them to get jobs is once again highlighting the insidious policy of the Congress. The height of nasty politics. #HinduVirodhiCongress"

The official account of BJP Karnataka said, "The Congress government is Imposing Urdu in Karnataka. An official order has been issued by the Department of Women and Child Welfare to make Urdu compulsory for the appointment of Anganwadi teachers in Mudigere of Chikmagalur district. Kannada is the official language in Karnataka, why Urdu being mandated then. Please answer??"

Government's stance

The government further issued clarifications on this and said that Kannada will remain the dominant language. The government further said that since kids will be coming from different backgrounds so in order to familiarize with them and talk to them in initial stages this order was issued, reported Times Now.