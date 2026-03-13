Karnataka Legislators Demand Scrapping Of KPSC Amid Fresh Irregularities In Probationary Officers' Exam

Karnataka IT&BT Minister Priyank Kharge | File Pic

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Public Service Commission, the autonomous body that recruits the state public servants through competitive examinations, has come under severe firing, with the legislators, cutting across the party lines, demanding to scrap the Commission.

Eleven Candidates from Same Room Top Exam, Raising Suspicions

For the last few years, all the recruitments made by KPSC are mired with controversies of malpractice and corruption and the latest probationary officers' exams is no exception for that, with 11 candidates, writing in the same room, making it to the top.

The issue was raised in the Legislative Assembly by the BJP member V Sunil Kumar, who pointed out persistent irregularities and allegations of corruption against the commission. and called for reforms in KPSC. However, IT&BT Minister Priyank Kharge called for abolishing the tainted commission.

Government Cannot Ignore System That Fails Rural Youth: Sunil Kumar

Initiating the debate, Sunil Kumar urged the government to intervene, though KPSC is an autonomous body. ``The government can not turn a blind eye to alleged irregularities. Lakhs of youths, particularly from rural areas aspire to secure government jobs and spend years preparing for competitive examinations. But the system in the KPSC fails them,'' he said.

Recalling the past controversies, Sunil Kumar said that the Assistant Executive Engineer examinations had OMR sheet issues and the FDA recruitment had unknown persons evaluating the answer sheets. The PDO examinations saw examination malpractices. ``This time also, 11 persons appearing in the same room for the examination in a single room making it to the top has raised many doubts and the other aspirants have written a letter to KPSC Secretary, alleging that the seals of the answer sheets were open before the exams,'' he charged.

AEE, FDA, and PDO Exams: A History of Malpractices Recalled

