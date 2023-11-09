Karnataka KSET 2023 Postponed To December 31, New Exam Date Announced

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Revised Exam Schedule Out | Representative Image

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has decided to postpone the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for Assistant Professorship 2023. Originally scheduled for November 26, the exam will now take place on December 31, as indicated in the official notification available on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

While the exact reason for the postponement has not been officially disclosed, candidates are urged to take note of the revised date to adequately prepare for the examination.

Eligibility Criteria for KSET 2023

Candidates must have secured a minimum of 55 per cent marks (without rounding off) in the Master's degree or an equivalent examination.

Relaxation is provided for candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, OBC, and Transgender categories, with a requirement of 50 per cent marks.

Students pursuing their Master’s degree (first or second Semester) or equivalent course are eligible to apply.

Candidates awaiting the results of their Master’s degree final year exam or those facing exam delays can also apply on a provisional basis.

Examination Structure

The KSET 2023 will consist of two papers:

Paper 1 (10 am to 11 am): 50 compulsory questions for 100 marks, to be completed in one hour.

Paper 2 (12 pm to 2 pm): 100 questions for 200 marks, with a duration of two hours.

For further details and updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites provided by KEA.

