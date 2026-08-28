Karnataka KPSC Scam: Pralhad Joshi Accuses Congress Govt Of Shielding Missing IAS Officer Gyanendra Gangwar, Demands ED Action | Video | File photo

Hubballi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka was shielding a missing IAS officer allegedly linked to the KPSC recruitment scam and demanded that the officer be traced and produced before investigating agencies.

Reacting to reports of the officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar going missing, Joshi questioned how a senior bureaucrat could disappear without the government's knowledge and alleged that the state machinery was involved in protecting him.

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"The government has a role in this. The government is a participant in this. The government is the beneficiary of this scandal," Joshi alleged while speaking to reporters here.

Gangwar was the Controller of Examinations at the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) when the veterinary officer recruitment examination was held.

Allegations of large scale irregularities in the recruitment had come to light.

The Enforcement Directorate had raided the premises linked to Gangwar in Bengaluru and Uttar Pradesh, sources said.

There were allegations of illegal collection of huge sums of money from the job aspirants.

Joshi alleged that the government could not even disclose the officer's whereabouts and claimed that his questioning by the ED or the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) could expose the alleged KPSC scam and the involvement of those in the government.

"If the ED or CID takes him into custody, the entire government's scandal will come out. Many of those who are sitting in the government today will be caught," he alleged.

The union minister further alleged that the officer had been kept somewhere "under the protection of the government machinery" and said there were reports of a threat to his life as several facts could emerge during his interrogation

"Whatever is in the almirah, nobody knows. Whatever is in the cupboard, nobody knows," Joshi said, suggesting that the missing officer could be in possession of information related to the alleged recruitment irregularities.

He challenged the state government to trace Gangwar and cooperate with the ED if it had nothing to hide.

"If the government is clean, bring him back and let the ED handle him," Joshi said, alleging that the Congress government was "trapped" in the matter.

The Karnataka Cabinet recently decided to recommend to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot the suspension of KPSC Chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar.

The decision came days after the Karnataka High Court quashed Sahukar's earlier suspension and directed his reinstatement, while leaving open the possibility of fresh proceedings if the prescribed constitutional procedure is followed.

Joshi also targeted the state government over alleged instability within the Congress and the ongoing issue of ministerial berths.

"There is no stability," he said, referring to the issue concerning two ministers and the speculation over cabinet changes. He alleged that every Congress MLA wanted a ministerial position as they believed the party would not return to power in Karnataka.

"The entire government, every Congress MLA, feels that they should get a ministerial position right now. Because they know that in the coming days, Congress will not come to power in Karnataka," he said.

On August 22, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge had said Gangwar, who was reported "missing", was in his native place in Uttar Pradesh due to a family emergency involving his father's health.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)