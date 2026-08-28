 DU PhD Admission 2026-27: Registration Begins For Four-Year UG Graduates, Check Eligibility, Fees And September 6 Deadline
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDU PhD Admission 2026-27: Registration Begins For Four-Year UG Graduates, Check Eligibility, Fees And September 6 Deadline

DU PhD Admission 2026-27: Registration Begins For Four-Year UG Graduates, Check Eligibility, Fees And September 6 Deadline

Delhi University has invited applications for PhD programmes for the 2026-27 session from four-year UG graduates under NEP. Registration is open until September 6. Candidates need 7.5 CGPA for UR/OBC/EWS and 7.0 for SC/ST/PwBD categories, with a department-level admission test.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 28, 2026, 09:17 AM IST
DU PhD Admission 2026-27: Registration Begins For Four-Year UG Graduates, Check Eligibility, Fees And September 6 Deadline
DU PhD Admission 2026-27: Registration Begins For Four-Year UG Graduates, Check Eligibility, Fees And September 6 Deadline | Representational pic

New Delhi: Delhi University on Thursday invited applications for admission to its PhD programmes for the 2026-27 academic session from students who have completed four-year undergraduate programmes under the National Education Policy.

The registration process began on Thursday and will remain open until September 6, according to a public notice issued by the university's admission branch.

Eligible students from the University of Delhi and its colleges can apply through the university's PhD admission portal.

Candidates will be required to appear for a test conducted by the concerned department or the university, the notice said.

Applicants from the unreserved, OBC and EWS categories must have secured a minimum CGPA of 7.5 in their four-year undergraduate programme. The minimum eligibility requirement for SC, ST and PwBD candidates is 7.0 CGPA.

Read Also
Delhi Education Department Promotes 23 Principals To Deputy Director Posts, Expanding Their Roles In...
Delhi Education Department Promotes 23 Principals To Deputy Director Posts, Expanding Their Roles In...

The registration fee is Rs 250 per programme for UR, OBC-NCL and EWS candidates, while SC, ST and PwBD candidates will have to pay Rs 100 per programme. The fee is non-refundable, the university said.

The university has advised interested candidates to appear for the UGC-NET or CSIR examinations to avail themselves of fellowship benefits.

Applicants have also been advised to regularly check the university's admission website for updates, schedules and related policies.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source