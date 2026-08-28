DU PhD Admission 2026-27: Registration Begins For Four-Year UG Graduates, Check Eligibility, Fees And September 6 Deadline | Representational pic

New Delhi: Delhi University on Thursday invited applications for admission to its PhD programmes for the 2026-27 academic session from students who have completed four-year undergraduate programmes under the National Education Policy.

The registration process began on Thursday and will remain open until September 6, according to a public notice issued by the university's admission branch.

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Eligible students from the University of Delhi and its colleges can apply through the university's PhD admission portal.

Candidates will be required to appear for a test conducted by the concerned department or the university, the notice said.

Applicants from the unreserved, OBC and EWS categories must have secured a minimum CGPA of 7.5 in their four-year undergraduate programme. The minimum eligibility requirement for SC, ST and PwBD candidates is 7.0 CGPA.

The registration fee is Rs 250 per programme for UR, OBC-NCL and EWS candidates, while SC, ST and PwBD candidates will have to pay Rs 100 per programme. The fee is non-refundable, the university said.

The university has advised interested candidates to appear for the UGC-NET or CSIR examinations to avail themselves of fellowship benefits.

Applicants have also been advised to regularly check the university's admission website for updates, schedules and related policies.

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