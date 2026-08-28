Delhi Education Department Promotes 23 Principals To Deputy Director Posts, Expanding Their Roles In School Oversight And Policy Implementation | Representational Photo I File

New Delhi: Twenty-three principals of the Delhi Directorate of Education have been promoted to the post of Deputy Director of Education for the vacancy years 2025 and 2026, according to an order approved by Lieutenant Governor T S Sandhu.

The promotions to Level 12 of the pay matrix have been approved with immediate effect, it stated.

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The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for the promotions was held at the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on August 6, following which the commission forwarded its recommendations to the Directorate of Education, the order stated.

The file was placed before the LG for approval after clearance by the Delhi chief secretary, as the LG is the appointing authority for the Group A post of Principal.

The previous DPC for the post was held on July 1, 2025, when 16 vacancies for the year 2024 were filled, it read.

With the latest DPC covering the vacancy years 2025 and 2026, 23 principals have now been promoted as Deputy Directors of Education, it mentioned.

The promotion will expand their responsibilities from managing individual schools to overseeing multiple institutions and implementing education-related policies at the district or zone level, it stated.

The officers will also be involved in areas such as curriculum implementation, resource allocation and monitoring education quality across multiple schools, it added.

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