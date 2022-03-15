Karnataka HC order on upholding Hijab ban sets off mixed reactions

The Karnataka High Court, which maintained the Hijab ban, today, stated that wearing of Hijab is not an essential religious practice of the Islamic faith and observed that the “prescription of uniform is a reasonable restriction on fundamental rights.”



The verdict has set off a wide range of reactions, with some expressing their support and some opposed. Government officials and several students are now taking it to Twitter to express themselves.



DK Shivakumar, President of Karnataka Congress, tweeted that his greatest concern in the Hijab controversy is education, law, and order.



"The Karnataka High Court has given a judgment, but the responsibility for education, law and order, and communal harmony is still with the government of Karnataka," he wrote.



A student on Twitter, Ilyas Nayyer, expressed that the court verdict violates fundamental rights.

"Judgment (Hijab row) violates fundamental rights like freedom of religion, culture, expression & Art.15. It will hurt Muslim women. They will be targeted. Modernity is not about eschewing religious practices. What is the problem if one wears a Hijab?" he wrote.



On the contrary, Govind Sharma, another student, wrote on Twitter, "If #Hijab is compulsory in Islam, are not all those Muslim women who do not wear Hijab Muslim? And if that is according to Choice, why should it be allowed in the uniform of schools & colleges? A choice is never preferred over Rules & regulations."



Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 03:59 PM IST