Karnataka Government Eases School Bag Load, Reduces Textbook Size By 50%

In a significant move aimed at alleviating the physical burden on students, the Karnataka government has introduced measures to reduce the number of textbooks by 50% for classes 1 to 10, beginning in the academic year 2024-25. This transformative decision seeks to foster a more structured approach to learning while addressing concerns about the weight of school bags, as reported by The Hindu.

A New Approach: Two Books Annually per Student

Under the groundbreaking directive, students will now receive two books annually, corresponding to the Summative Assessments (SA-1 and SA-2). This departure from the conventional practice of providing all textbooks at once for the entire academic year is expected to significantly lighten the load for students and streamline the learning process.

The official order from the State Government reflects the outcome of a committee formed in 2019. Comprising education experts, pediatricians, doctors, legal advisors, and officials from the Department of State Education Research and Training (DSERT), the committee conducted an exhaustive study on reducing the burden of school bags. Specific weight ranges for school bags based on classes were recommended, laying the groundwork for the recent directive.

Private Schools on Notice: Ensuring Compliance

According to the News18 reports, despite initial implementation limited to government schools, concerns about non-compliance by private schools prompted further action. A meeting led by the Commissioner of the Department of School Education on October 6, 2023, set the stage for a committee chaired by the Director of the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board. This committee recommended a 50% reduction in textbook size, with its report submitted to the government on October 12, 2023.

The Karnataka Textbooks Society (KTBS) responded to the directive by adjusting its printing strategy. In the academic year 2023-24, a total of 566 titles and 6,39,83,899 textbooks were printed for Rs 323,31,93,175. Following the new recommendation, textbooks for SA-1 and SA-2 will be printed separately, incurring an estimated cost of Rs 8,45,72,950 for the additional titles.