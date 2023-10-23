Karnataka Education Minister Permits Students to Wear Hijab During Exams

PTI

The Karnataka Examinations Authority is conducting exams to fill 670 government positions including a variety of government agencies and boards on 28 and 29 October. The board has recently released a dress code that permits female candidates to wear hijabs during the test, even though there is an ongoing dispute on this issue in the state.

The allowance for wearing this Islamic head coverings during the exams comes after a lengthy discussions on their acceptance in schools. However, hijab wearers must arrive an hour early for additional screening. Applicants choosing to wear hijabs during exams have to follow specific guidelines. Certain items that are prohibited for the hijab wearers by the government are embroidered clothing, flowers, brooches, long sleeves, and jeans.

Minister of Higher Education Dr. MC Sudhakar declared that hijab will be permitted and claimed that any restriction on it would violate people’s rights. “The hijab issue was not part of the discussion. Some want to raise objections to small things. But we cannot infringe on the rights of people. Even in NEET, candidates are allowed to wear hijab,” he stated after attending a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah concerning the State Education Policy and appointments in vacancies.

Dr. Sudhakar also assured that candidates will be screened an hour before the exam, ensuring there are no chances of malpractice.

