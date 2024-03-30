Karnataka First PUC Results 2024 To Be Announced On March 30

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to announce the first PUC result on March 30, 2024. Students in Class 11 who took the exam can view their results on the official PUC website, karresults.nic.in.

Exam Date and Time:

Date: February 12 to February 27, 2024

First Shift: 10.15 am and 1.30 pm

Second Shift: 10.15 am to 12.30 pm

How to check the results online?

Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in

Click on Karnataka First Year PUC result link.

Login using your registration number/SATS number and date of birth

Submit your details and view your results.

Download your scorecard and save it for future reference.

Please verify your personal information and exam scores on the scorecard to ensure that there are no mistakes.

Students who are unhappy with their results have the option to request a revaluation. Additionally, the board has released the schedule for supplementary exams for Class 11, which will take place from May 20 to May 31, 2024. The deadline to submit payment for the KSEAB supplementary exam fee is April 20.