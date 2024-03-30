 Karnataka First PUC Results 2024 To Be Announced On March 30
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka First PUC Results 2024 To Be Announced On March 30

Karnataka First PUC Results 2024 To Be Announced On March 30

Check Karnataka First PUC Results 2024 on March 30 at karresults.nic.in. Exam held from Feb 12-27. Get your scorecard and verify your details. Revaluation and supplementary exams info included.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
article-image

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to announce the first PUC result on March 30, 2024. Students in Class 11 who took the exam can view their results on the official PUC website, karresults.nic.in.

Exam Date and Time:

Date: February 12 to February 27, 2024

First Shift: 10.15 am and 1.30 pm

Second Shift: 10.15 am to 12.30 pm

How to check the results online?

Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in

Click on Karnataka First Year PUC result link.

Login using your registration number/SATS number and date of birth

Submit your details and view your results.

Download your scorecard and save it for future reference.

Please verify your personal information and exam scores on the scorecard to ensure that there are no mistakes.

Read Also
CBSE Exam Results 2024: Evaluation Process Underway; Result Expected In This Date
article-image

Students who are unhappy with their results have the option to request a revaluation. Additionally, the board has released the schedule for supplementary exams for Class 11, which will take place from May 20 to May 31, 2024. The deadline to submit payment for the KSEAB supplementary exam fee is April 20.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal Education Minister Alleges Centre's Delay In Releasing Sarva Shiksha Mission Funds

West Bengal Education Minister Alleges Centre's Delay In Releasing Sarva Shiksha Mission Funds

BSEB Sakshamta Result 2024 Declared At bsebsakshamta.com

BSEB Sakshamta Result 2024 Declared At bsebsakshamta.com

KCET 2024: Registration Window Reopens Today At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET 2024: Registration Window Reopens Today At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka First PUC Results 2024 To Be Announced On March 30

Karnataka First PUC Results 2024 To Be Announced On March 30

Madras University Result 2024: Check UG/PG Scorecards Online, Direct Link

Madras University Result 2024: Check UG/PG Scorecards Online, Direct Link