 Karnataka Election Results 2023: Kaneez Fatima, who led protests against hijab ban, wins from Gulbarga Uttar
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Kaneez Fatima, who led protests against hijab ban, wins from Gulbarga Uttar

Kaneez Fatima was Congress's sole Muslim woman candidate in this election.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Indian National Congress (INC) Kaneez Fatima, who had a prominent role in protests against the Hijab ban in the Karnataka educational institutions, has won from the Gulbarga Uttar constituency in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections. She defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Chandrakant B Patil.

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Education minister BC Nagesh, man behind hijab ban, loses from...
article-image

Following the Karnataka Government's ban on headscarves in educational institutions in February 2022, many Muslim girls observing their faith faced restrictions and harrasment at their educational institutes.

Kaneez Fatima was among the leading voices against the ban as she participated in protests against the government diktat. She was Congress's sole Muslim woman candidate in this election.

