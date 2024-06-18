Karnataka DTE Diploma Results 2024 Released; Check Yours Now!

Representative Image | IStock

Results for the Diploma (BTELINX) May 2024 exams were released today, June 18, by the Department of Technical Education (DTE) Karnataka.

Students can now check their results online at dtek.karnataka.gov.in if they took the exams for the second, fourth, and sixth semesters. The candidates can also view their results by clicking here.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Read Also DUSU Appeals To CM Yogi Adityanath For Special Hostel Facility In Delhi For UP Students

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the above-mentioned exam.

It is recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.

About Karnataka DTE Diploma Exam

The Department of Technical Education administers the semester-based Karnataka DTE Diploma examinations. These tests help students advance academically by evaluating them as they are enrolled in different diploma programs provided by polytechnic colleges connected to the DTE. Typically, this test is given twice a year.