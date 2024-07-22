Karnataka DCET 2024: Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Declared

Representative Image | Pixabay

The Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2024 round 1 provisional allotment result has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Those who passed the Karnataka DCET entrance exam can use the official website, keaonline.karnataka.gov.in, to explore their possibilities for universities and programmes.

The Karnataka DCET cut off for candidates in the general, working professional, and other categories has also been released by the KEA and is available on the official website as a PDF. A seat allotment letter must be downloaded, the necessary fee must be paid, and the admissions process must be finished before the deadline for candidates who are given seats.



Based on availability, preferences, and merit, seats are distributed. Those who receive a spot in the first round must visit the KEA website to verify their acceptance.

How to check?

In order to view the DCET 2024 round 1 preliminary allotment result, candidates must input their CET number.



-Visit kea.kar.nic.in, the official KEA website.

-Look for the "Diploma CET 2024" option under the "Admissions" tab on the homepage.

-To log in, enter the CET number now.

-Locate and select the link for seat allocation.

-Examine the screen to see the order of seat allocation.

-Save the allocation letter after downloading it for your records.

In order to complete the admissions process, candidates must show up at the designated colleges with ID proofs, seat assignment letters, and diplomas.

Karnataka DCET 2024

The Karnataka DCET result 2024 was released on June 29. On June 22, the Karnataka DCET 2024 exam was administered at a number of test locations throughout the state.