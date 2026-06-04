Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Unveils 'New Youth Era' Agenda With Jobs, Free Student Travel, & Infrastructure Boost

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar | PTI

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday announced a series of major welfare and development initiatives, including free bus passes for all students, recruitment to 56,000 government posts, and a private employment exchange system.

He further announced the formation of 10,000 youth associations across the state, resolution of Occupancy Certificate (OC) and Completion Certificate (CC) issues, statewide conversion of B-Khata properties to A-Khata status, and a Rs 2,000-crore road resurfacing programme for Bengaluru.

The announcements were made after the first Cabinet meeting chaired by Shivakumar following his swearing-in as Chief Minister at Vidhana Soudha.

Addressing the media, Shivakumar described the measures as the beginning of a “new youth era” in Karnataka and said the government had spent the past six months preparing programmes aimed at farmers, labourers, students, youth, and other sections of society.

“We discussed for nearly two hours in the Cabinet meeting and decided on a series of measures to address the concerns of different sections of society and usher in a new youth era,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government intends to focus on implementation rather than making promises alone. He added that addressing farmers’ concerns would remain a top priority and that policies would be framed after consultations with agricultural experts.

“We must stop migration from villages to cities for employment and education. We also need to change the narrow perception surrounding agriculture, horticulture, and dairy farming,” he said.

The first major decision of the Cabinet was to introduce free bus passes for students across the state.

Shivakumar said he had often been approached by male students questioning why free travel facilities were available only to women. Taking these concerns into account, the government decided to extend free bus pass benefits to students. Eligible students must apply for the facility.

The government has also decided to fill 56,000 vacant government positions. A recruitment schedule will be released shortly.

In addition, Karnataka will establish a private employment exchange to connect trained youth with private-sector employers. Under the proposed framework, companies will be able to identify workforce requirements and recruit suitably trained candidates.

Shivakumar said the government intends to ensure greater participation of Kannadigas in private-sector employment. The exact percentage of reservation or preference will be determined after consultations with stakeholders.

The Cabinet has been directed to prepare a detailed framework for the scheme within one month.

In what he described as a dream project, the Chief Minister announced the formation of 10,000 Bharat Jodo Youth Associations across Karnataka.

One youth association will be established in every gram panchayat, with each organisation comprising approximately 150-200 young members. Similar associations will be formed at the ward level in urban areas.

The associations will serve as platforms for sports, cultural activities, leadership development, social harmony, and the promotion of youth talent.

The government will provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to each association, while detailed guidelines for utilising the funds will be prepared in the coming months.

The government has also decided to address long-pending issues with Occupancy Certificates and Completion Certificates faced by homeowners.

Shivakumar said a one-time relaxation would be provided for residential buildings up to 2,500 square feet that have deviations of up to 20 per cent from approved plans. The benefit will apply to those who have already constructed houses and submit applications within the stipulated period.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that homeowners receive basic civic services, including water supply,” he said.

The Cabinet has expanded the B-Khata to A-Khata conversion scheme beyond Bengaluru to cover the entire state.

Describing it as the government’s “sixth guarantee,” Shivakumar said the initiative would help property owners secure proper legal documentation and recognition of their assets.

As part of the sixth decision, the government approved an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore for resurfacing roads across Bengaluru city.

The Chief Minister said the programme would cover roads beyond those already included under existing projects and is expected to be completed within three to four months.

Responding to reporters' questions, Shivakumar said the government was prepared to spend whatever was necessary to provide free travel facilities to students.

“Students are our children. We are willing to spend whatever is required to support their education and mobility,” he said.

When asked about the financial implications of providing grants to 10,000 youth associations, estimated at around Rs 1,000 crore, Shivakumar replied: “This is D.K. Shivakumar’s government.”

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