Karnataka CM Bommai to decide today on whether to extend school and college closures

Bengaluru: At the midst of a controversy regarding Hijab in educational institutions, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Thursday that he will make a decision on whether to extend the closure of high schools and colleges into the evening.

"I'll hold a meeting with Primary and Secondary education Minister BC Nagesh and other officials along with State Home Minister Araga Dnyanendra to discuss briefly whatever happened. Will take a decision today evening on extending the closure of all high schools and colleges," said Bommai.

The Hijab protests began in January of this year, when several students at the Government Girls PU college in Karnataka's Udupi district said they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were refused entry to the institution because they wore a headscarf.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udipi district

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.



Following these protests, a three-day holiday from February 9 has been declared in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE).



On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court also appealed to the student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity while hearing various pleas challenging a ban on hijab in the state.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 03:35 PM IST