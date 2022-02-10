'Hum sab Hindustani': Telangana CM’s daughter Kavita Kalvakuntla pens poem over Karnataka hijab row

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, Kavita, took to social media to share a poem titled “Hum Sab Hindustani” handwritten by her as a sign of protest against the ongoing hijab controversy in Karnataka.

The TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) leader and ex MP, in her poem, wrote strongly about how, despite the actions of divisive forces, we are all one and we are Indians.

Wearing and applying Sindoor is my conscious choice

Wearing Hijab is Muskan’s choice.



Let women decide what they are comfortable in embracing and wearing.#DontTeachUs pic.twitter.com/wDuYVW6X5O — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) February 10, 2022

Kavita further tweeted, “Let women decide what they are comfortable in embracing and wearing.”

Lauding the Mandya girl, whose video protest against hooligans went viral, Kavita said, “Wearing and applying Sindoor is my conscious choice. Wearing Hijab is Muskan’s choice.”

Kavita further said that the choice of lifestyle and choice of clothing is a personal decision. She added that India cannot be evaluated with the notion of how a certain section of society expects women and religions to behave.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 03:16 PM IST