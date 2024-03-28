 Karnataka Board Announces Date For 1st PUC Result 2024, Check Now!
Karnataka Board Announces Date For 1st PUC Result 2024, Check Now!

Karnataka Board Announces Date For 1st PUC Result 2024, Check Now!

Check Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 on March 30, 2024. Visit karresults.nic.in, log in with registration number. Supplementary exams from May 20-31, 2024. Read More.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
Karnataka Board Announces Date For 1st PUC Result 2024, Check Now! | Representational Pic

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the schedule for the release of the Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024. As per the official notification, the results for Karnataka 1st PUC 2024 will be announced on March 30, 2024.

The Karnataka board administered the 1st PUC exams from February 12 to 27, 2024. The Karnataka 1st PUC result 2024 will be available on the official website karresults.nic.in.

Students who have appeared for the Karnataka 1st PUC exam 2024 can visit the board's official website to view their results.

Steps To Check Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024

Step 1: Visit the board's official website.

Step 2: Go to the result section.

Step 3: Click on the provided link.

Step 4: Key in login credentials.

Step 5: The result will now appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result thoroughly

Step 7: Save and download for future use.

Students are recommended to have their 1st PUC admit card readily available in order to access the results.

The Karnataka Board has released the timetable for the Karnataka 1st PUC supplementary exam 2024. As per the announced dates, the supplementary exams will take place between May 20 and May 31, 2024. Students who want to appear for the supplementary exams need to pay the supplementary exam fee by April 20, 2024.

