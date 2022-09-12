Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary results declared; here's how to check

Representational image | FP PHOTO

Bengaluru: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022 have been released by the Department of Pre-University Education. By going to the official website, karresults.nic.in, test-takers can check and obtain their results.

"Second PUC Supplementary Exam Result will be declared on 12th September. The result will be available on the website after 11 am,” said the tweet by Karnataka School Education Minister B C Nagesh.

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022: Here's how you can check

Go to karresults.nic.in, the official website.

The result link will appear on the screen.

Enter the login information after clicking the link.

Step 4: After finishing, tap on submit.

The screen will show your outcome.

Download your scorecard and print it off for future use.

The second PUC supplemental test in Karnataka for 2022 began on August 12 and ended on August 25. There were two sessions for the exam. Exams for the morning session were given from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm, and those for the afternoon session were given between 2:15 pm and 5:30 pm.

Results for the second PUC in Karnataka were released on June 18. 61.88 percent of pupils in total scored well on the test. The extra exam was only taken by those pupils who failed the original test. Students must receive at least a 35 percent grade in order to pass the second PUC test in Karnataka.

Over 2,770 board test centres make up the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, which was founded in 1966 and is spread out over the state.

