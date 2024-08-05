Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 2024: Revaluation Results Declared; Direct Link To Check Inside

Representative Image | Freepik Image

Today, August 5, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board released the results of the revaluation and retotaling of the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 Exam 3. Applicants who submitted an application for the revaluation process can view their updated scores on the official kseab.karnataka.gov.in website. To view their results, students will need to provide their application number and birthdate.

According to media estimates, out of the 75466 candidates that took the test, 17911 passed, meaning that 23.73 percent of candidates passed overall.

Eligibility Criteria

In order to pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam in 2024, students must receive a minimum score of 33%.

How to check?

-Visit the KSEAB official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

-Locate and click the link for the revaluation result once you have left the homepage.

-Complete all required fields.

-Press the submit button in step four.

-To use later, download and print a copy.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Test 3 2024

The Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 Exam 3 was administered by the board in 248 test sites from June 25 to July 5. It was done in two shifts: from 2:15 pm to 4:30 pm on the second shift and from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm on the first. On July 16, the findings were made public.



The second PUC test 3 was open to students who completed exam 1 or exam 2 and wanted to improve their scores. The state board gave students three chances to take the final exams in place of the supplementary tests, which had been terminated. Up to 2022, the student's final grades were solely determined by the marks they obtained on the supplementary exam.

Nonetheless, the board implemented a remedial method this time around that permitted students to keep their top exam results from the first, second, and third exams; they called it a "student unfriendly mechanism."