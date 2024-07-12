Karnataka SSLC 2024 Exam Schedule Released; Dates And Details Inside

Karnataka SSLC 2024 | Representational Pic

The schedule for the third exam of the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2024 has been released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). The candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam can view and download the timetable from KSEAB's official website. At kseab.karnataka.gov.in, candidates need to go to the homepage and then look for the "Documents" section and open the "Timetable" section. The timetable link can be found in the said section.

The dates of the 3rd Karnataka SSLC Exam are August 2, 2024, to August 9, 2024. In order to sit for the exam, candidates must register their profiles using their school login. The deadline for information uploads is July 17, 2024.

Exam Schedule | Official Website

Important Instructions

1. Practical and Oral examinations for JTS subjects (56, 57, 58, 59, 75, 76, 77) will be conducted on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) at the respective schools.

2. Subject Codes 15 & 60 are applicable only for the students who are studying in Adarsha Vidyalaya.

3. Hindustani Music and Carnatic Music examinations will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.15 . Hindustani Music/Carnatic Music Theory exams will be conducted from 2.00 to 3.45 & and the practical exam will be conducted from 3.45 to 5.15 .

4. As per Differently Abled Children's Rights Act (2016), there is a provision for differently abled students of different categories to get scribe's facility, extra time or both. Extra time will be given for 60 Minutes for 3-hour question paper, 50 Minutes for 2-hour, 30-minute question paper, 40 Minutes for 2-hour question paper, and 30 minutes for 1-hour, 30-minute question paper.

5. Examination will be conducted for the 1st Languages & Core Subjects from 10.15 to 1.30 p.m & 2nd Language & 3rd Language: from 10.15 a.m to 1.15 p.m

6. For 1st Language & Core Subjects, 3 hours are allotted for writing the exam & 15 minutes for reading the Question Paper. For 2nd & 3rd Language, 2 hours and 45 minutes are allotted for writing the exam & 15 minutes for reading the Question Paper.

7. For NSQF subjects, the examination will be conducted from 10.15 to 12.30

8. For NSQF subjects, 2 hours is allotted for writing the exam and 15 minutes for reading the question paper.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.