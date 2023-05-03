Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023: supplementary exam timetable out, check here

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam 2023 timetable | wikipedia (Representative)

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable.

Candidates who will appear for the supplementary examination can download the date sheet through the official site of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the timetable, the supplementary examination 2023 will begin on May 22 and end on June 2, 2023.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts-

First shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm

Second shift from 2.15 pm to 5.30 pm.

Karnataka PUC 2 results were announced on April 21, 2023.

The pass percentage in the Karnataka PUC 2 exams was 74.67 per cent this year.

A total of 7,02,067 regular, private and repeaters candidates appeared in the Karnataka PUC 2 exam this year, of whom 5,24,209 have passed. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KSEAB.

Direct link to download Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable

Steps to download timetable of Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023: