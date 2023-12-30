Karnataka 1st PUC Exam Schedule Released: Check Dates And Timings Now! | Pixabay

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) have officially announced the examination schedule for Class 11, known as 1st PUC. Students gearing up for the upcoming exams can now access and download the timetable from the official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The 1st PUC exams for the academic year 2024 are scheduled to take place from February 13 to February 28, 2024, with test timings ranging from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. However, specific papers will be held from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm.

Karnataka 1st PUC Time Table 2024 Highlights

- Exam Period: February 13 to February 28, 2024

- Exam Timings: 10:15 am to 1:30 pm (10:15 am to 12:30 pm for certain papers)

- Official Website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Detailed 1st PUC Time Table 2024

- February 13, 2024: Kannada, Arabic

- February 14, 2024: Hindi

- February 15, 2024: Political Science, Statistics

- February 16, 2024: Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness

- February 17, 2024: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

- February 19, 2024: History, Physics

- February 20, 2024: Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, French

- February 21, 2024: Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths

- February 22, 2024: Logic, Business Studies

- February 23, 2024: Mathematics, Education

- February 24, 2024: Economics

- February 26, 2024: Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science

- February 27, 2024: English

- February 28, 2024: Geography, Biology

How to Download Karnataka 1st PUC Time Table 2024

1. Visit the official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the PUC link under the document section.

3. Choose the timetable option and click on the 1st PUC annual exam timetable link.

4. A PDF will be displayed on the screen containing details such as subject code, exam dates, timings, total hours, and maximum marks.

5. View and download the timetable.

6. Keep a hardcopy for exam reference.

This comprehensive Karnataka 1st PUC Time Table 2024 provides students with the necessary information to streamline their preparation for the upcoming examinations.

For additional details and the complete timetable, students are encouraged to visit the official KSEAB website.