Kapil Sharma turns 41: Throwback to when the comedian shared his college memories

Kapil Sharma, the renowned actor-comedian who hosts the Kapil Sharma Show, celebrates his 41st birthday today on April 2

The host turned actor, who rose to fame with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007, has acted in Bollywood movies such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi, etc.

Educational qualifications

Kapil Sharma, aged 41, studied at Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School in Amritsar and attended the Hindu College in the Golden City.

Kapil, who lost his father in 2004 due to Cancer, is also featured in the list of prominent alumni at Apeejay College of Fine Arts in Jalandhar. Sharma is fluent in the languages of Punjabi and Hindi.

In May 2021, The comedy actor had shared a memory from his college days. Sharing a picture of himself alongside two of his friends, Kapil Sharma wrote, "Just found this 23 years old pic,it was just after finishing the performance of our play #Azaadi” in the youth festival of shri “guru Nanak dev university”. I removed my beard n clicked a photo with my colleagues, clicking a photo was such a luxury in those days that I didn’t even realize gum is still there on my face missing those days , pockets were always empty but smile was always there, jus thought to share with u guys. Hope u all r well n safe #staysafe #stayhome #old #memories #college #hinducollegeamritsar #gurunanakdevuniversity #gndu #gnduamritsar."

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 03:34 PM IST