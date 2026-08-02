Kanwar Yatra 2026: Muzaffarnagar Orders Closure Of Schools, Colleges; Traffic Curbs In Place | X

Muzaffarnagar: All schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district will remain closed from August 3 to August 10 in view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, officials said on Saturday.

According to an official statement, District Magistrate Umesh Mishra directed the closure of all educational institutions to ensure the smooth movement of Kanwar pilgrims and maintain public safety during the annual pilgrimage.

Schools and colleges in Meerut will remain closed from August 3 to August 12 in view of the Kanwar Yatra. District Magistrate Dr. V.K. Singh has issued the order. pic.twitter.com/NdXOy2fO9p — IANS (@ians_india) August 1, 2026

The Kanwar Yatra, which began on July 30 with the start of the holy month of Shravan, will conclude on August 11. Thousands of devotees carrying holy Ganga water from Haridwar have started arriving in Muzaffarnagar, prompting authorities to strengthen security and traffic management across the district.

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As part of the arrangements, all shops and restaurants selling or serving meat along the Kanwar routes have been ordered to remain closed until August 12. Meanwhile, liquor and wine shops located on these routes will continue to operate but have been instructed to remain screened with curtains.

Authorities have also implemented phased traffic diversions and intensified surveillance across western Uttar Pradesh to facilitate the safe and uninterrupted movement of Kanwar pilgrims throughout the yatra.

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