Taipei Open 2026: Teen Sensation Tanvi Sharma Wins Maiden BWF World Tour Title, Beats Nguyen in Final | X

Taipei City: India's rising badminton star Tanvi Sharma clinched her maiden BWF World Tour title after defeating Vietnam's sixth seed Thuy Linh Nguyen in straight games to win the women's singles title at the Taipei Open Super 300 on Sunday.

The 17-year-old from Punjab produced a commanding display to beat Nguyen 21-16, 21-16 in just 36 minutes, capping off a breakthrough week with her biggest career title.

Coached by former PV Sindhu mentor Park Tae-sang, Tanvi has rapidly emerged as one of India's brightest badminton prospects, earning praise for her fearless attacking style and consistency on the international circuit.

The victory comes a year after she finished runner-up at the 2025 US Open Super 300, where she became the youngest Indian to reach a Super 300 final at the age of 16.

A former world junior No. 1, Tanvi created history by becoming the first Indian to win two medals at a single edition of the BWF World Junior Championships, claiming silver in girls' singles and bronze in the mixed team event. She was also part of the Indian team that won the country's maiden gold medal at the Asian Team Championships.

Before her Taipei Open triumph, Tanvi had also finished runner-up at the Odisha Masters and Guwahati Masters, helping her climb into the world's top 35.

At 17 years and 222 days, Tanvi also became the youngest finalist in the history of the Taipei Open, surpassing Korean badminton great Lee Yong Dae, who reached the men's doubles final at 17 years and 287 days in 2006. She crowned that milestone by lifting her first BWF World Tour trophy.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)