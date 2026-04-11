Kalyan Students Stage Loud Whistle Protest Over Poor Infrastructure, Beehive Threat; Police Intervene

Tension prevailed at after students, led by (ABVP) staged a strong loud whistle agitation against the alleged lack of basic infrastructure and facilities on campus. |

Kalyan: Tension prevailed at after students, led by (ABVP) staged a strong loud whistle agitation against the alleged lack of basic infrastructure and facilities on campus.

Student grievances

The protest highlighted multiple grievances, including poor sanitation, inadequate toilet facilities, and the absence of a proper playground. Students also raised serious safety concerns, claiming that beehives attached to the college building pose a potential threat to those on campus.

ABVP’s Konkan province Co-secretary stated that a formal memorandum outlining these issues had already been submitted to the college administration on November 7, 2025. However he alleged that no concrete action has been taken so far. The administration’s continued negligence is unacceptable. If these issues are not addressed promptly the agitation will be intensified he warned.

Academic irregularities alleged

In addition to infrastructural concerns the students also alleged irregularities in academic administration. According to the protesters a student named had his admission shifted to another stream without his consent. The ABVP termed the issue serious and questioned the functioning and transparency of the college authorities.

Responding to the allegations college representative refuted all claims asserting that no formal complaints regarding such issues have been received by the administration. He further alleged that the student organization was engaging in unnecessary harassment. Regarding the case of Ayush Brai Chaudhary clarified that the matter is currently under consideration at the university level.

Police intervention

As the situation escalated during the protest, police intervened to prevent any untoward incident. Both parties were taken to for further discussion. According to police officials, appropriate action will be taken based on the complaints received.

Students have warned that if their demands are not addressed in a timely manner, they will intensify their protest in the coming days.

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