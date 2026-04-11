BMC Announces RTE Lottery Results For 4,941 Seats Across 325 Mumbai Schools For Academic Year 2026-27 | File Pic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced the lottery results for admissions under the 25% quota of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act for the academic year 2026–27, selecting students for 4,941 seats across 325 schools in the city.

How to check results

According to the civic body’s Education Department, the selection and waiting lists were published on the official RTE portal on the evening of April 10. While SMS alerts have been sent to parents of selected candidates, authorities have urged them not to rely solely on these messages and instead verify their child’s status online using the application number.

The admission process, conducted entirely online as per state guidelines, saw 10,383 eligible applications for 6,023 reserved seats. Of these, 4,558 seats are in 252 Maharashtra State Board schools, while 1,465 seats are in 73 schools affiliated with other boards. The lottery draw was conducted on April 6 at the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Pune, with technical support from the government’s NIC agency.

Board-wise seat breakdown

Parents of selected students must complete document verification and confirm admissions by April 20. They are required to carry the allotment letter and original documents to designated verification centres.

Officials warned that failure to confirm admission within the deadline will result in cancellation, with seats offered to waitlisted candidates. Parents facing issues have been advised to approach designated education officers for assistance.

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