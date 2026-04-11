Bihar Board D.El.Ed Registration 2025–27 Begins At deled.biharboardonline.org; Apply By April 17, No Correction Window, Check Full Details Here

Bihar Board D.El.Ed Registration 2025–27: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued notice, announcing the schedule and guidelines for filling online registration application forms for students enrolled in the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) face-to-face course for the 2025–27 session.

डिप्लोमा इन एलिमेन्ट्री एजुकेशन (डी.एल.एड.) फेस-टू-फेस पाठ्यक्रम का प्रशिक्षण सत्र 2025-27 में नियमानुसार वैध नामांकित विद्यार्थियों का ऑनलाईन पंजीयन आवेदन पत्र भरने एवं शुल्क जमा करने के संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना। — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) April 11, 2026

The board has directed principals of all recognised training institutions to complete the registration process for eligible students within the stipulated timeline. Registration is mandatory for students to appear in the examination for the session.

Direct link to read the official notification

Bihar Board D.El.Ed Registration 2025–27: Important Dates

Start of Online Registration: April 11, 2026

Last Date to Fill Registration Form: April 17, 2026

Note:

Registration and fee payment must be completed within the same window.

No extension or correction opportunity has been mentioned by BSEB.

Bihar Board D.El.Ed Registration 2025–27: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be validly enrolled students of the D.El.Ed. (Face-to-Face) course for the 2025–27 session.

Admission must have been done through approved processes only, such as:

- Online selection by the committee

- First round admission

- Second round admission

- Third round admission

- Spot admission

Students must be enrolled in institutions recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and affiliated with the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

Admission must be within the approved seat capacity of the institution.

Students from institutions whose recognition or affiliation is cancelled, suspended, or withdrawn are not eligible.

Only those students who have submitted the Common Application Form during the D.El.Ed Joint Entrance Examination 2025 admission process are eligible.

It is necessary for candidates to verify that all their registration particulars correspond to their admission particulars; otherwise, any corrections will not be made afterward.

Bihar Board D.El.Ed Registration 2025–27: D.El.Ed Registration Form Structure

The online registration form is divided into two sections:

Section A (Pre-filled Details – Not Editable)

• Contains Items 1 to 16

• Includes details already submitted during admission process

• Data is auto-filled from the online system

Important points:

• No changes or editing allowed

• No tampering permitted under any circumstances

• Must be checked carefully for accuracy

Section B (To Be Filled by Candidate/Institution)

• Contains Items 17 to 30

• To be filled manually during registration

Includes details such as:

• Aadhaar Number (Column 17)

• Declaration if Aadhaar not available (Column 18)

• Other required personal/academic details as specified

Important Points to Remember while Filling up the Form

• The information in Part B should be entered accurately and precisely.

• It will be taken into consideration for filling up future examination forms.

• No correction or changes can be made later.

• It should tally with the records to avoid any disqualification.

Important Point to Remember

• The registration form will serve as the last record for exam eligibility.

• Any error could impact the following:

- Application for examination

- Enrollment of subjects

- Eligibility overall

Bihar Board D.El.Ed Registration 2025–27: Application fee

Fee for the Application Form: ₹50

Fee for Online Data Entry: ₹20

Fee for Registration: ₹330

Total Fee: ₹400 per candidate

The total amount is to be paid by the Head of the Institution prior to submitting the forms.

Instructions Regarding Payments

- Payment should be made separately for each challan.

- Multiple challans shall not be combined for payment purposes.

- The amount paid through NEFT payment system should tally with the amount stated.

- Payments can be made to the designated account number only.

- Modes of online payment are Credit card, Debit card, and Net banking.

BSEB emphasised that wrong payment mode would result in rejection, and the institution's head will take responsibility for it.

Bihar Board D.El.Ed Registration 2025–27: Steps to register

Step 1: Access the website: deled.biharboardonline.org

Step 2: Login using institutional/principal login

Step 3: Get the registration form in download mode

Step 4: Check Section A (read-only data) carefully (not to be modified)

Step 5: Complete Section B (all relevant data) correctly

Step 6: Provide Aadhar-related details or statement (in case of no Aadhar)

Step 7: Provide all necessary documentation as per instruction

Step 8: Pay fee as instructed by NEFT/Online mode

Step 9: Separate payment for each challan is necessary

Step 10: Submit registration form after making payments

Step 11: Take a printout of the submitted form for future reference

Note:

• The whole process should be done by institution’s principal only.

• After final submission, no modification will be permitted.

In case of any issues during the registration process, students and institutions can contact the helpline numbers 9430429722 and 0612-2232239, or write to the board via email at bseb@antiersolutions.com for assistance.

The board has emphasised that the entire process must be carried out with utmost care and priority. Any lapse or error in registration may affect a student’s eligibility to appear in the examination.

The notification has been issued by the Controller of Examinations (Miscellaneous), urging all stakeholders to ensure timely and accurate submission of applications.