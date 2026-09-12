Kalyan School Students Shine At Thane District Martial Arts Championship As Divya Tiwari Wins Gold And Ankit Chaudhary Bags Bronze |

Kalyan: Students of Ideal English School, Bhalgaon, Kalyan East, made their mark at a district-level martial arts competition held at NKT College in Thane, with schoolmate Divya Prashant Tiwari clinching a gold medal and Ankit Amit Chaudhary winning bronze in their respective weight categories.

The competition witnessed participation from around 80 players from across Thane district, making the achievement of the two students notable for their school.

Divya Tiwari Wins Gold In Under-17 70kg Category

Competing in the Under-17, 70kg category, Divya Tiwari put up a strong performance to secure the gold medal. His victory also earned him qualification for the zonal-level divisional competition, where he will represent the district at the next stage.

Ankit Chaudhary Secures Bronze Medal In 45kg Category

In the 45kg category, Ankit Amit Chaudhary displayed a determined performance to finish with the bronze medal. Both students are from the same school and their success has brought recognition to Ideal English School's sporting programme.

The school management and staff congratulated the students for their performance and encouraged them to continue their training and participation in competitive sports.

Institution secretary Ramakant Upadhyay, joint secretary Vijay Upadhyay, principal Mukunda Sawale, coordinator Seema Nikam, sports head Ajay Nigadekar, and physical instructors Vaibhavi Pofalkar and Harshada Nigadekar congratulated Divya and Ankit on their achievements.

Hard Work And Discipline Behind Students’ Success

The school authorities said the students' performance was the result of their hard work, discipline and commitment to sports. They expressed confidence that the achievement would motivate other students to take up sports and participate in district- and state-level competitions.

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