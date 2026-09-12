H.R. College Hosts Alumni Homecoming 2026; 175 Alumni Reconnect With Alma Mater

H.R. College Of Commerce & Economics Hosts Alumni Homecoming 2026; 175 Alumni Reconnect With Alma Mater |

Mumbai: H. R College of Commerce & Economics hosted its Alumni Homecoming 2026, bringing 175 alumni back to the campus for an evening of interaction, memories and reconnection with the college community.

The event brought together alumni from different batches and generations, giving them an opportunity to revisit the campus, meet formet teachers and friends, and interact with the current student community.

Student Clubs organise interactive activities

The day started off with the alumnis coming and interacting at the interactive booths created by various clubs from the students of the college on the second and fourth floors of the college.

Later, the celebrations took place on the fifth floor of the college, where the alumni met their old teachers and reminisced about their days in the H.R. College. There were also photo booths available at the event venue.

‘Hand To Heart’ Pledge |

‘Hand To Heart’ Pledge Highlights Alumni Commitment

The formal programme featured addresses by Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, President, HSNC Board; Prof. Dr. Pooja Ramchandani, Principal, H.R. College of Commerce & Economics; and Dr. Indu Shahani, former Principal and alumna of H.R. College of Commerce & Economics.

An important feature of the programme was the 'Hand to Heart' pledge, whereby the alumni reiterated their promise to give back to the college and help in its development.

The pledge forms part of the HR Virasat, a special initiative of the college that aims at ensuring alumni participation and involvement in college affairs.

Alumni Share Memories From College Years

There were also other alumni who performed on stage, speaking about their experiences and memories at H.R. College. Thus, all the experiences gathered through the years became combined and showed that there is always a bond between alumni and their alma mater.

At the same time, the H.R. College Alumni portal, which allows the alumni to stay connected not only with their alma mater but also take part in various activities of the university, was presented at the event.

The group photo was made in a batch format.

After the event, food and drinks were served, allowing the alumni to meet old acquaintances and make new friends.

Principal Pooja Ramchandani On Strengthening Alumni Connect

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Pooja Ramchandani, Principal, H.R. College of Commerce & Economics, said that alumni remain an important part of the institution's community and play a role in keeping its legacy connected across generations.

“Alumni Brand Ambassadors are an integral part of the H.R. College family, and their continued connection with the institution is what keeps our legacy alive. Through HR Virasat and our Alumni Portal, we hope to create stronger avenues for alumni to stay connected, engage with our students and contribute to the growth of their alma mater. We invite all our alumni to come forward, join the H.R. College Alumni Association and be a part of this continuing journey,” she said.

With 175 alumni returning to the campus, the Alumni Homecoming 2026 brought together former students across batches and generations while providing a platform to strengthen their association with H.R. College.